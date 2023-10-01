Is ‘development-wonder’ heading towards ‘development-disaster’?

We have been noticing over last six months that different rating agencies are downgrading Bangladesh in credit ratings. These ratings are coming at a time when Bangladesh has taken up the bailout package of International Monetary Fund (IMF). In the recent past Bangladesh was touted as a ‘development-wonder’ among international agencies. Now the question arises, is this story of ‘development-wonder’ moving towards ‘development-disaster’? We have to understand why such a situation has been created.

Firstly, a reign of oligarchic clientelism has been established here based on the state’s unilateral power of using force. Bangladesh's current economic structure is being set and run with a view to fulfilling the interest of that oligarchic clientelism.

Disaster in banking sector, dollar crisis and uncontrolled inflation has shown us the result of oligarchic clientelism. That means, an economic system of rent distribution has been created here to ensure the amassing of illegal accumulation of capital. To keep nurture this system, the state has ensured unilateral control on the financial organisations.

Secondly, the narrative of development has become static. Roads are being constructed but traffic jams are increasing at the same time. The cost of construction is the highest in Bangladesh. While the production capacity of electricity is increasing, the price is increasing too. Load shedding continues while capacity charge is increasing, dishing doll to the plant owners whether or not their electricity is used. Poverty is increasing in Dhaka city where spending is the highest. Inequality cannot be reined in. Many things are inflated in different economic indicators, which do not have any reality. Tax is less in proportion to GDP. The downward trend of different indicators is visible. There does not seem to be a way out from jobless growth. These factors are to blame for credit rating downgrade in Bangladesh.