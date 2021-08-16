'Taliban have influence over militants in Bangladesh'

The Islamic militant activities which had at one time spread in Bangladesh, had been sparked off by fighters returning from Afghanistan. At present too, some Bangladeshis are trying to go to Afghanistan. How dangerous is it for Bangladesh if the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Militancy in Bangladesh emerged through the fighters who had returned from the Afghan jihad. People going from Bangladesh at various times to take part in the war in Afghanistan, were indoctrinated by them and also received military training there. They even dreamed of setting up Taliban rule in Bangladesh upon their return. Their slogan at the time had been, 'We are all Taliban, Bangla will be Afghan.'

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan may revive these groups. We have already seen some members of Ansarullah Bangla Team nabbed by the police as they were planning to go to Afghanistan. The DMP commissioner has also said some Bangladeshis were trying to go to Afghanistan. So it is clear that fresh scope for contact is being set up.

The Taliban in Afghanistan have direct link and influence on militancy in Bangladesh. That is why the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban should be observed with concern and apprehension.