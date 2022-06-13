'The government didn't keep its own word in the budget'

This time the budget had to be prepared amid fears of a global recession. Prior to the budget many of you had advised to place importance on keeping the price of commodities under control. Has that been reflected at all in the proposed budget?

The budget acknowledges the problem but did not take the required measures. The question is, what can the government do to control prices in a free market? The government has to create such a link with the private sector so that no unlawful advantages can be taken. The private sector must be made to abide by the law and it is important to monitor them and ensure their accountability. The budget has no mention of how the government will do this. The competition commission, the consumer rights directorate or the commerce ministry are responsible for this, but the capacity of these institutions is weak. The budget says nothing about this, offers no guidelines.

The government has certain tools to keep commodity prices in control. If any essential items are dependent on import, the government can temporarily or for a year or so lift all sorts of duty from those products. This budget has no such measure. It is essential to know the demand in order to keep the commodity market normal. Based on this, procurement is determined. But we have a lack of data in this regard. As a result, how much of a product is to be imported, how much concessions can be made, what will the outcome of this be -- nothing can be calculated accurately.