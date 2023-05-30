"New global awareness makes recognition of 1971 genocide easier"

First of all, the facts that I have gleaned at the War Crimes Tribunal, Liberation War Museum, through meetings with victims, witnesses, family members of victims, and freedom fighters makes it clear to me that this was a genocide that would qualify as one of the worst of the last century. The stories that I've been told and the pictures I've seen show such atrocities that they are beyond imagination. The difference between genocide and mass killings is that in genocide, there is a process of dehumanization. The victims are not seen as humans. The identity of the victim is taken away. And that is what has been done in the 1971 genocide.

I am happy that four important scientific institutions have scientifically proven that it is genocide. One of the most important ones is the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS). There is unanimity that this was genocide. Now we have to take the next step and bring it to the political level. We need political organisations, parliaments, governments, to fully acknowledge that this was genocide.

Therefore, it's very important that we see the developments in the United States where there was a bipartisan law proposal to have the 1971 genocide recognized. Also, there was a debate in the United Kingdom. And we see it as our mission to bring this debate to other European countries so that we can have a European recognition of the genocide and finally a recongnition from the United Nations. The facts speak for themselves. The numbers are known. Three million people died, 200,000 to 400,000 women raped, 10 million people fled to India and another 30 million people internally displaced.

We have in our team one of the top scientists from the Netherlands, Dr Anthonie Holslag. He is specialised in the phases of genocide. And he mentioned in his speeches that the final phase is the phase of denial, denial of genocide. And that's exactly what is still happening by the Pakistan government. So it is important to recognise also the different phases of genocide. The European Bangladesh Forum recently held a conference in London. A scientist from Pakistan who took part in the conference mentioned it is important for Pakistan to reach this recognition. The burden is also on the shoulders of the average Pakistan citizens. And there are citizens in Pakistan who want their government to formally come to terms with reality and admit that there was genocide, that there was a plan to partially or fully wipe out the Bengali people.