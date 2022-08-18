‘We will have to bear hardship for next couple of years’

For many years we were in a good place with a balance in our foreign transactions due to our export earnings and remittance. Then again, the foreign loans or assistance that we would take every year was basically to implement development projects, not for our foreign currency reserves. Our forex reserves at the time were growing steadily. However, in the 2021-22 fiscal, the scenario completely changed though at that time we received much more net foreign loans, around USD 14 billion. Even with such huge loans, we failed to meet the deficit in our transactions. To the contrary, the reserves fell further. In the current fiscal too, if the trends in foreign transactions continue in this manner and the situation persists, our reserves will steadily dwindle, not matter how much loans we take. This will be felt in the coming years when the burden to repaying the loans increase. However, we are not in a situation like Sri Lanka going bankrupt or Pakistan close to such a predicament. Our problem is not like that. They miscalculated in taking loans and were caught in the trap of repaying these loans. Our problem is still not about repaying loans, though the annual amount of repayment is on the rise. After three or four years, the amount to be repaid will increase. So unless we are cautious now, the liability of loan repayment will create problems.

Our present predicament has been created by import expenditure increasing far more than remittance and export earnings. So even though we are getting more overseas loans than before, this is not adequate to cover the huge deficit in current earnings. Dollars are being taken from the reserve and released in the market. Even then the dollar price is not stabilising. But there is hope in the fact that this year too our exports have increased considerably. Then again, expenditure in import of raw materials for the readymade garment industry has also increased. Even so, if the export trend rises, that will give some relief. Remittance sent in from the Middle East may also increase. The countries of the Middle East are not likely to be affected by global recession. The price of fuel oil is going up. So if we do not make a serious policy error, it will be possible to restore balance in our overseas transactions. We will not face a situation like Sri Lanka or Pakistan.