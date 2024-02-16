Interview: Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury
The role of the opposition is important, not the size
Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been elected Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad for the fourth consecutive time. She is the first woman speaker of Bangladesh's national parliament. In 2014 she had been elected as the chairperson of the executive committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). In an interview with Prothom Alo's senior correspondent Riadul Karim, she talks about the parliament, the parliamentary committees and more.
You have been elected Speaker of the 12 Jatiya Sangsad and have been Speaker for the past three terms too. How has your experience been?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League has formed the government for the fourth consecutive time. The party has come to power four times and I have been elected Speaker four times. Had the party not had the chance to form the government four times, then this opportunity would have been restricted. That is one angle. Another angle is that, it is not necessary that the same person be elected Speaker even if the government is elected to power repeatedly at a stretch. I have been elected because of everyone's trust and confidence in me. That is an honour. It took time to create this space.
When I took responsibility as the first woman Speaker, there was a lot of discussion. I was also the youngest Speaker in Bangladesh. So along with the duty, I also took on these challenges. The matter was important from the point of my own accountability. If I was unable to perform the duty bestowed upon me properly, that would have a negative impact for all women. This was a grave responsibility and matter of concern. I had to be always alert about maintaining the honour placed on me when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave me this responsibility with trust, expectations and confidence.
How does the parliament ensure accountability of the government?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: Firstly, it is questions and answers. The members of parliament are able to directly question the honorable ministers. The ministers are under compulsion to reply to the members of parliament. And they can't give any answer that they will not be able to carry out. The ministers are bound to give credible answers. This places them under accountability.
Every Wednesday the honorable prime minister herself replies to questions from the members. This places her under accountability too. The attention of the ministers is also being drawn regarding matters of urgent public interest under the disclosure of public information act. Various important issues are discussed at various times. The government is made accountable in parliament by discussions on policy issues, proposals, and so on. This happens by means of discussions on the parliament floor.
Outside of this, the parliamentary committees have a role too. The parliamentary committees monitor each and every ministry. The committees can raise questions on various issues. The role of the parliamentary committees is very important.
Of the 62 independent members in parliament, 59 are Awami League leaders. So actually there are around 15 opposition members. The 'opposition' Jatiya Party also contested in the election based on an understanding with Awami League. So it is a very one-sided parliament. How far will this parliament be able to ensure the government's accountability?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: Almost all of the independent candidates contested against the 'boat' to come to parliament. They may be in various posts of Awami League, but when they were in the election fray, they contested against the boat. So in that sense, they can't be the members of the Treasury Bench. As independent members they can raise any objections or controversial issues in parliament. Floor crossing or the compulsions of Article 70, that is, losing their parliamentary seats for voting against the party, does not apply to them. There is a lot of independence for the independent members to speak in parliament. They can speak as they wish.
As for those in the opposition (Jatiya Party), I would ask, is it a matter of numbers or is it a matter of quality? It is not the size of the opposition in parliament that matters, it is their role that is important. If the 11 of them offer very constructive criticism, if they stringently ensure the government's accountability, if they play a good role, then it makes no difference it it's a 50-member opposition or a 100-member opposition. It depends on the role their play.
In the past we have seen an opposition with a much higher number of opposition members, but they boycotted the parliament for days and days. The boycott culture does nothing to consolidate democracy. If there is a large opposition but they do not have parliamentary practice, how can you call that a functional parliament?
Our democracy is very consolidated now. You will see that over the past three terms, there have been no hartals or vehicles being damaged on the streets. The people do not take to the streets anymore. Whatever happens, is discussed in parliament.
The main task of members of parliament is to draw up laws. But generally speaking, a large section of the members, particularly of the ruling party, restrict their role to yes-no votes. How do you view that?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: The ruling party members cannot vote outside of the party, but they can discuss and debate. They discuss the budget in parliament. And in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, the opposition members spoke on the laws for even more that their stipulated time.
Many allege that the laws are passed just as the bureaucrats draft them, with no fundamental changes...
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: There is scope in the parliament to make fundamental changes to the law. Perhaps they find the laws are fine and so do not feel any change is required. But in many instances, the parliamentary committees consult experts if necessary. They are invited to the parliamentary committees.
On 10 April last year, the deputy leader of the opposition GM Quader said that under the existing system, the Jatiya Sangsad was incapable of doing anything other than given legitimacy to laws being passed. Is that actually so?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: I certainly do not think so. Our democracy is very consolidated now. You will see that over the past three terms, there have been no hartals or vehicles being damaged on the streets. The people do not take to the streets anymore. Whatever happens, is discussed in parliament.
There has been a long-standing debate about Article 70. Why is this article necessary?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: It is required for stability. It ensures the discipline of the parliament members. They can't suddenly join a different party on a whim. This is necessary for the government's stability and for the parliament's stability. Without this, the parliament would not be stable.
We have to work in the parliament on the commitment for a Smart Bangladesh. The members of parliament will also work on reaching this goal
The standing committees in the last few parliaments have been more or less inert. Do you think the committees are playing their due role?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: During the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, a lot practices were hampered. After that, some of the committees perhaps became inactive. But prior to that, the parliamentary committees would hold regular meetings. We hope the parliamentary committees of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad will hold regular meetings. We will also call upon the committees to be conscious about this matter and have meetings at least once a month.
The parliamentary committees cannot do anything other than make recommendations. Many feel that the committees should be given more authority. What do you think?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: When a parliamentary committee makes a recommendation, the concerned ministry is supposed to implement that. If a ministry for any reason cannot implement a recommendation, then the ministry will inform the committee of the reason. It must come up with a reply. It is not that the committee makes a recommendation and the ministry just puts it away in a drawer. If our sense of responsibility is in the right place, then I do not think that there is any need for increasing or decreasing authority.
As in the case of the 10th and 11th parliaments, this time too there was controversy over the members of parliament taking oath after the election, with the contention that two parliaments were simultaneously in place.
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: We are constitutionally obliged to hold the general election within 90 days before the parliament term ends. The election was held while the term of the parliament was still continuing. It is not possible for all practical purposes to hold the election exactly on the day that the term of the parliament ends. And election is a lengthy process. There is also the matter of the gazette and the oath-taking being on time.
The Supreme Court passed a ruling in this regard. The matter has been made absolutely clear there. When the members of parliament took oath that they were about to assume office, their office only commenced after the general election when the first session of parliament convened.
The constitution also speaks about the first session. The first session of parliament must convene within a month of the election results being announced. The members of parliament took oath on 10 January. They became members of parliament, but had not taken over office. They took over duty from 30 January. Their remuneration is being paid from 30 January. There is no chance of anything being duplicated.
Article 123 says that the elected members of parliament cannot assume office until the term of the previous parliament ends. Then again, Article 148 states that where a person is required to make an oath before he enters upon an office, she shall be deemed to have entered upon the office immediately after he makes the oath. Aren't these two articles contradictory?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: At one time when the constitutional amendments were made in keeping with the court ruling, this space was not addressed. This problem remains. The law minister may look into the matter and perhaps will see how it can be resolved.
The parliament began its session after the term of the last parliament ended. On the other hand, the new government took over power quite some time before that. Has this been a deviation from the constitution? Would it have been better for the new government to take over from 30 January?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: No, there has been no deviation. They became members of parliament. They assumed office on 30 January.
How far will the 12th parliament be able to plat an effective role? Do you have any particular plans centering this parliament?
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: I have a lot of plans. We have to work in the parliament on the commitment for a Smart Bangladesh. The members of parliament will also work on reaching this goal. At the directive of the prime minister, a lot of facilities have been ensured for the members of parliament. I will strive to take parliamentary diplomacy forward. I hope the members of parliament take part spontaneously in all the programmes. The parliament will be more functional and vibrant.
