The role of the opposition is important, not the size

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League has formed the government for the fourth consecutive time. The party has come to power four times and I have been elected Speaker four times. Had the party not had the chance to form the government four times, then this opportunity would have been restricted. That is one angle. Another angle is that, it is not necessary that the same person be elected Speaker even if the government is elected to power repeatedly at a stretch. I have been elected because of everyone's trust and confidence in me. That is an honour. It took time to create this space.

When I took responsibility as the first woman Speaker, there was a lot of discussion. I was also the youngest Speaker in Bangladesh. So along with the duty, I also took on these challenges. The matter was important from the point of my own accountability. If I was unable to perform the duty bestowed upon me properly, that would have a negative impact for all women. This was a grave responsibility and matter of concern. I had to be always alert about maintaining the honour placed on me when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave me this responsibility with trust, expectations and confidence.