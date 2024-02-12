Six parliamentary standing committees: Conflict of interest looms

Six of the nine members of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce ministry are businesspersons. Their inclusion in the committee may lead to a conflict of interest. According to the rules of procedures of parliament, any person who has personal, financial and direct interests under consideration of the committee cannot be a member of the committee.

Analysing the names of the members of different parliamentary committees, it has been discerned that conflicts of interest are likely in at least six of the committees, including the committee on the commerce ministry. The remaining five include parliamentary standing committees on the labour ministry, power, energy and minerals ministry, shipping ministry, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry and the local government, rural development ministry.

The main task of a parliamentary standing committee is to review the works of the concerned ministry and to investigate major allegations of irregularities and corruption. Besides, these committees also make necessary recommendations to respective ministries after analysing the bills raised in parliament. However, most of the parliamentary standing committees formed in the 10th and the 11th parliament were inactive.