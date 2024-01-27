The new cabinet, oath of the MPs and questions thereof

He goes on to write that according to Article 148 (2a) of the constitution, the elected members must take oath within three days of the parliament election results being published in official gazette. Since it is compulsory for the elected members of parliament to take oath within three days of the gazette being published, there is constitutionally no scope to wait for more than three days or from the term of the previous members of parliament to expire.

According to Justice Enayetur Rahman, the Appellate Division opined that this oath was for the formation of the new government. The president summons the person in whom the majority members put their trust to form the government, and that is how the government is formed. The continuity of government must certainly be maintained, there can be no gap or vacuum in the continuity of government. That is why it is imperative for the newly elected members of parliament to take oath.

His words imply that the Supreme Court's final opinion about the newly election members of parliament taking oath before the expiration of the present parliament's term, is that though the newly election members are considered members of parliament by virtue of being sworn in, reality is different. Their term of office will come into effect from when the first session commences. 'Legal fiction' is that no matter what the facts are, while the newly elected members of parliament have taken oath, the legal fact is that they have not taken over duties as yet.

It is the role authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the law according to the constitution and we must accept that as final. It is clear from the court's opinion that whatever the court deems as legal facts on the basis or legal fiction, is not the actual facts. But what is the resolution to the logical questions that arise due to denying the actual facts?

The ruling of the Appellate Division states it is essential for the newly elected members to take oath in order to maintain the continuity of government because the president calls upon the person in whom the majority of members place their confidence, to form the government. In order, it is for the members of parliament to perform their duty of electing the Leader of the House and so it was essential for them to take oath. As we are acknowledging the new government as the outcome of the results of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, then if the members or parliament have still not taken up their duty of office, does that not mean the government's legitimacy falls into question?

Every one of the majority party took oath together, but after that has the membership to the 12th national parliament only come into effect for the ministers? For the members who were reelected and became members of the cabinet, how did their membership to the 11th Jatiya Sangsad expire? Had they resigned from the 11th national parliament? Otherwise are they representing two parliaments? How can that be possible? Unless they resign or violate Article 70 of the constitution, there is no scope in the law for their membership to the parliament to expire.

The scope introduced by the fifth amendment to keep the parliament in place while the election is held, has created a new circumstance not just for ministers, but for the members of parliament too. As the constitution states that the members have to take oath within three days of the election results being published in gazette form, that means there are certain members of parliament who will represent two constituencies at the same time for up till three weeks.

The deputy leader of the opposition in the 11th national parliament, GM Quader, is the Lalmonirhat-3 member of parliament in the 11th national parliament. But in the 12th national parliament, he has taken oath as member of parliament of Rangpur-2. So now will he look after the interests of the Lalmonirhat constituency or of the Rangpur-2 constituency? Will the voters have a tug-of-war over him till 29 January? The same applies to Workers' Party leader Rashed Khan Menon.