Are contentions of disrupting stability not political interference?

It has become quite clear by now that the interest and concern generated on an international scale concerning the forthcoming election in Bangladesh, is much more than in the case of the past two elections. Some are of the opinion that geopolitics lies behind this heightened interest of various countries, while others see economic interests. It is the US that is the most active to ensure that the people may be able to vote freely in the election and that the election is transparent and competitive. While they repeatedly insist that they are not in favour of any particular party, the ruling party and its followers allege that the US is conspiring for a regime change.
Certain larger powers make the same contention. Russia has directly said, the US is interfering in Bangladesh’s domestic politics in the guise of demanding a free and inclusive election. The government of India has not said anything quite so directly in this regard, but the press and the analysts there have been saying that there are efforts to change the government, in the pretext of demanding fair elections. China is not far behind either. While not naming names, they have clearly said that there are attempts from outside to intervene in Bangladesh’s election and they do not support that.
In a recent remark made on 9 November, China’s Yao Wen said that China does not want any outside intervention into Bangladesh’s coming national election. China itself does not interfere in the domestic matters of other countries. China wants to see Bangladesh’s elections held in accordance to the constitution and the law, he said. Speaking at a seminar organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Ambassador Yao said, given the massive investment made in the country by China, it wants to see continued stability in Bangladesh even after the election. By using the term stability, they imply that they do not want to see a change in government after the election. If they want stability, assuming that a free and fair election will bring about regime change – is that not interference in politics? If not, then the entire matter calls for redefinition.
Generally speaking, foreign diplomats tend to avoid the programmes of various political parties. There is, of course, a norm of them attending political party programmes as guests. There is also no bar on them paying courtesy calls on politicians or discussing matters of mutual interest between the two countries. On 3 August this year, the US ambassador Peter Haas visited the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue and met with the party general secretary and other leaders of the party there. After exchanging views with them, he also spoke to newspersons. However, when he meets with leaders of BNP, then everyone sits up and takes note. But it is interesting to note that it is only the Chinese diplomats who have the record of attending the meetings of political parties in Bangladesh and even delivering speeches at these meetings.
The New Age published a photograph of a meeting organised on 3 October on the founding anniversary of Samyabadi Dal, a partner of the ruling alliance. The photo showed seated on the stage were the present coordinator of the alliance, Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu, other leaders or the alliance and, amongst them, the political counselor of the Chinese embassy. He even addressed the meeting, though his statement did not appear anywhere in the press. The others at the meeting all delivered political speeches. Workers Party leader Rashed Khan Menon said that the election would be held in accordance with the constitution. He said that the US of wanting to hold the election by means of a third force.
Curious to know if it was a breach of the norm for a diplomat to take part in a political meeting, a little digging around revealed this was nothing new. The Chinese ambassador began joining the meetings of political parties from 12 years ago, though not much attention was paid to it at the time. According to the embassy website, the ambassador at the time Zhang Xianyi addressed the founding anniversary of the same party in 2011. The party’s leader Dilip Barua was then a minister and the agriculture minister at the time, Matia Chowdhury, as well as the home minister Sahara Khatun (now deceased), were also present at the event.
Last year’s meeting was even more startling. According to a report published on 26 October 2022 in Manabzamin, Dilip Barua at the meeting expressed his wish that the prime minister remain in power for life. He said, “We cannot do away with our politics just because we are in the 14 party.” And speaking as chief guest, Ambassador Li Jiming said after CPB-ML was established in 1976, it forged brotherly ties with the Communist Party of China (CPC). Both the parties are guided by the Marxist-Leninist and Mao Zedong's ideology. The ambassador said, "We are steadily deepening our understanding. We are endeavouring to apply Marxist-Leninist tenets in the realistically to resolve the challenges we face."
It has been a long-standing norm for representatives of political parties of brotherly countries to participate in the conferences or special commemorative events of political parties and to extend their greetings. But I have not heard of any diplomat making political speeches in this manner in our country. Had such an incident taken place in the case of any opposition party, what would the outcome be?
It is perplexing how those who place so much emphasis on history in their relations with various countries, so easily forget China's opposition to our liberation war and our independence.
Another strategy of China is particularly noticeable. They are more active than any other country in their efforts to build ties with various parties outside of the so-called brotherly communist parties. During the Covid outbreak, in April 2020 China presented thousands of masks to several political parties in Bangladesh, including the two major ones, Awami League and BNP. The religion-based parties were only left out. I do not know if any party answered the question as to whether it was legitimate for political parties to accept foreign assistance. But no one can say with full conviction that such gifts do not influence politics. The Covid detection kit presented to Bangladesh had the words etched on the package: 'The Boat of Love crosses mountains'. How can we say that this was not a bias towards any party either?
Economic reasons have undoubtedly added a special dimension to our relations with China. But it is perplexing how those who place so much emphasis on history in their relations with various countries, so easily forget China's opposition to our liberation war and our independence. It was due to opposition from China that Bangladesh's UN membership was stalled until June 1974 and they only recognised Bangladesh another one and a half years after that, in January 1976.
* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir