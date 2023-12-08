Are contentions of disrupting stability not political interference?

It has become quite clear by now that the interest and concern generated on an international scale concerning the forthcoming election in Bangladesh, is much more than in the case of the past two elections. Some are of the opinion that geopolitics lies behind this heightened interest of various countries, while others see economic interests. It is the US that is the most active to ensure that the people may be able to vote freely in the election and that the election is transparent and competitive. While they repeatedly insist that they are not in favour of any particular party, the ruling party and its followers allege that the US is conspiring for a regime change.

Certain larger powers make the same contention. Russia has directly said, the US is interfering in Bangladesh’s domestic politics in the guise of demanding a free and inclusive election. The government of India has not said anything quite so directly in this regard, but the press and the analysts there have been saying that there are efforts to change the government, in the pretext of demanding fair elections. China is not far behind either. While not naming names, they have clearly said that there are attempts from outside to intervene in Bangladesh’s election and they do not support that.