Chinese envoy’s statement not a reflection of people’s desire: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the recent statement of Chinese ambassador Yao Wen regarding the upcoming national election in Bangladesh does not represent the desires of the people here.
At a seminar on Thursday, the Chinese envoy expressed his country's desire to see the next election here in accordance with the constitution.
In response to the ambassador's statement, the BNP issued a release on Saturday, with senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi mentioned under the byline.
The release appreciated the envoy's concern for constitutional compliance and, at the same time, reminded that the BNP, as a pioneer of multi-party and parliamentary democracy, is committed to a constitution which is endorsed by the people.
Describing the current government as illegitimate, the BNP alleged that the ruling party carried out a surgery on the constitution, through a controversial amendment only to solidify its grip on power.
The de facto opposition also alleged that the government abolished the widely recognised and appreciated caretaker government system to attain their evil political motive. The ruling bloc has deceived the nation, by defying experts' suggestions and people's desire.
The envoy's statement in favour of an election under the current constitution is conflicting with his earlier assertion, wherein he spoke against foreign interference in the election of Bangladesh.
The BNP said the two farce elections in 2014 and 2018 have proven that it is quite impossible to hold any election under Sheikh Hasina.
It also alleged that a section of the election commission, administration, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies are working as accomplices of the government.
The Chinese envoy's statement seeking an election under the current constitution is not a reflection of the people's desire as the majority of people could not exercise their franchise throughout the last 10 years, the release noted.
Besides, the BNP termed the ambassador's approach towards the election as self-contradictory and noted that his recent statement in favour of an election under the current constitution is conflicting with his earlier assertion, wherein he spoke against foreign interference in the election of Bangladesh.
It underscored that the longstanding friendship between Bangladesh and China established on the basis of trade, knowledge and other bilateral interests. Hence, diplomatic success lies in fostering people to people connection between the two nations.
The party urged China to shed light on issues related to interests and desires of the people here. Also, it expects that China would extend its complete support to the ongoing movement of the people, in the run up to a free, fair and inclusive election.