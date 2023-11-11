Chinese envoy’s statement not a reflection of people’s desire: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the recent statement of Chinese ambassador Yao Wen regarding the upcoming national election in Bangladesh does not represent the desires of the people here.

At a seminar on Thursday, the Chinese envoy expressed his country's desire to see the next election here in accordance with the constitution.

In response to the ambassador's statement, the BNP issued a release on Saturday, with senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi mentioned under the byline.