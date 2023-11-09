AL, alliances see no possibility of BNP joining polls

Alongside the governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL), its allies are also not very enthusiastic about the participation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. That is why both the AL and its allies have been thinking that the ongoing all-out actions against the de facto opposition is correct.

Leaders of the governing Awami League and the 14-party alliance have told Prothom Alo that BNP has been talking about not participating in the elections unless there is any non-party government. Along with this, the government’s strict stance and arrest spree across the country have actually ended the BNP’s possibility of joining the election.