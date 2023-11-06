Awami League won’t let BNP reorganise

Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) is determined to keep Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from breaking free of its current predicament, especially as many of its leaders are in jail, and a significant number are in hiding. The policymakers of the ruling party maintain that they will not be swayed by criticism, and they are not inclined to yield to any foreign attempts, pressures, or requests. The Awami League is steadfast in its plan to proceed with the upcoming national parliament election while keeping BNP in this vulnerable state.

A senior leader of the ruling party informed Prothom Alo that following the police killings on 28 October, BNP leaders and workers have gone into hiding. Consequently, they are unwilling to allow BNP any opportunity to organise events or gatherings.

AL policymakers believe that BNP's blockade programme has largely been limited to burning some vehicles in the evening. The ongoing arrests of BNP leaders and workers are expected to further diminish BNP's capacity until the election schedule is officially announced.