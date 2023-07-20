Is politics headed towards conflict?

According to Prothom Alo reports, there were clashes and attacks involving three sides in seven districts. In some places the law enforcement obstructed the BNP march, in some places Awami League attacked the BNP leaders and activists. In a democratic system, every party has the right to meetings and rallies. Why should there be clashes and conflict over these programmes? Why will one side attack the other?

BNP first took up its march programme on 18 and 19 July in Dhaka and various divisional and district towns. Had Awami League not taken up similar programmes at the same time, perhaps these clashes would not have ensued. What Awami League did was a deliberate instigation. By staging these counter programmes, they have revealed their political obduracy.

It is the responsibility of the government, that is, the law enforcement, to ensure peace. It is clear that they are not carrying out this responsibility with neutrality. According to media reports, on 18 July the law enforcement obstructed BNP’s march at various points. The ruling party leaders and activists joined in at certain places too. In some places the BNP leaders and activists tried to resist these attacks.