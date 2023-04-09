Luxury is a holistic experience, says hotelier Nair

A city's upscale hotels are a symbol of its ubiquitous urbanity. There is much more to the hotel industry than just business excellence and service stands. The nitty-gritty details of inter-personal relations and dexterous maintenance are niche strengths of the hospitality industry. The general manager of Dhaka's Hotel Intercontinental Ashwini Nair talks to Sheikh Saifur Rahman about the industry, the hotel, himself and more.

Service is the most important aspect of being a hotelier. When guests, pleased with the excellence and standard of service, are effusive in praise and appreciation, those are the moments that matter. When a guest is pleased with the service and comes back again to stay at the hotel, then all the hard work and tireless hours feel well worth it. Ashwini Nair, general manager of Dhaka's Hotel Intercontinental, shared his feelings as a hotelier.

"I always try to acknowledge any individual's ideas, work or service that has contributed to the success of the establishment. This serves as an inspiration to the others. Actually, it is the sum of all these individual touches that make the establishment proud," said Ashwini Nair.

This hotelier extraordinaire goes on to speak about the commitment to bring a smile to the face of the customer and the guest. This is the key to success.