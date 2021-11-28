When a good deed can buy a meal

Mistrust and doubts

In this era of social media and technology, trust has become a rarity. People easily doubt other’s motive even if someone is really doing an act of kindness.

I asked, did anyone ever call you a fraud or accused you of embezzling the funds? How do you cope with this? Arifur smiled again and said, it happens every now and then, but that’s how the world is, not a bed of roses.

He recalled, “Probably in 2012, few members and I went to a vocational institution to seek members and volunteers. We talked to the head of the institution. He made so many negative comments at us that we broke into tears.”

“What did he say?”

“He said this has become our profession. We embezzle the money. The daily contribution we take from the active members is actually alms. We live on this ‘profession’ and so many things.”

Arifur was hurt. He stopped inviting and recruiting new members for some time after that. But eventually he forgot the bitter experience and moved on.

What makes ‘Bhalo Kajer Hotel’ a transparent one, I asked.

Arifur said, the organisation operates very transparently as more than 600 active members present an account of income and expenditure every month.

Arifur said they always collect money in a transparent glass box and keep an account of the total collection. “We always update the people through our social media platform about the children undergoing treatment and money spent on the purpose.”