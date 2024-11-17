It is unclear how the government is taking decisions in many areas

Prothom Alo :

In the meantime, the council of advisors has been expanded twice. Do you think this will accelerate the government's work? Questions have arisen concerning the efficiency and capability of the advisors.

Anu Muhammad

Capability is tested through work, through results. Let me give a couple of examples: There is the example I just gave. They haven't been able to draw up a list of those who were killed and injured. I think the task would be easy in the public administration ministry sent a list to all the deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers and told them to send in lists. This is a ministry's task.

The health ministry's work has hardly been visible either. Dengue is spreading, but we do not see anything being done. The prices of essentials are spiraling. Keeping prices in check is an important responsibility of the advisors. Whether it is the commerce ministry or the interim government as a whole, it was a vital task for them to bring down the prices of commodities. There is nothing visible in this regard.

There are two angles to the law and order situation. One is the regular incidence of theft, snatching, extortion. This has increased. The second is targeted attacks. That includes attacks on the minorities, be it mazars (shrines), the Hindu community, Ahmadiyyas or other communities. There have been targeted attacks on these communities. Ideology is involved here. This has reflection of discriminatory politics. The government needed to be stricter and more active about this. Since a government has been formed and advisors have taken on various responsibilities, they all have specific tasks.

The state-owned jute mills were shut down during the previous government. The jute minister of the past government was one of the beneficiaries of these closures, as they would take over the land of the jute mills or take control of the mills. This time too we see that the man put in charge of the jute ministry is from the group which benefits from the privatisation or shut down of the jute mills.

That is about direct conflict of interest. This simply cannot be, especially where our expectations from this government are that they will move away from the previous government's actions to close down the state-owned jute mills and state-owned sugar mills, and start up these jute mills and sugar mills anew. It was not right to give charge of the jute ministry to one of those who benefitted from these closures.

The decisions being taken by the government are not clear in many instances and the reasons behind many decisions are not clear either. We saw a committee being formed for education and then it was cancelled based on the demands or people whom, I feel, should not have been heeded. This brings the weaknesses of the government to the fore.