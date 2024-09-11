Workers and industry: The areas where the govt must pay attention

There is no national minimum wage in our country. While there has been economic growth and increased profits, the wages in various sectors have not seen any reasonable increase. That is why, even though Bangladesh’s readymade garment sector is ahead of many countries in manufacturing and export, our workers’ wages are the lowest in the world.

Not only that, but wages remain overdue too. The workers have to take to the streets for a justified wage. In exchange they are subject to attacks, cases and bullets!

Amid the poverty line wages, inflation and extreme income disparity, the wages that were declared were totally unacceptable. But with pressure from the police, BGB and the thugs of the ruling party, this minimum wage was forced upon them.

On top of that all, the community police, the industrial police, the police from the police stations, BGB, even the ansars empowered to make arrests, intelligence agencies and the local Chhatra League and Jubo League forces swooped down on the workers.

As a result, on 30 October last year, Rasel Howladar was killed in police fire and Imran Hossain was burnt to death. On 8 November, Anjumanara Begum and Jalal Uddin were shot dead by police.