Protests disrupt drug production, crisis feared

On Monday night, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals workers in Rajendrapur of Gazipur, laid siege to around 400 officials. When the management assured them that their demands would be met, the workers finally released the officials after 33 hours.

Officials of the factory said, while they had managed to calm and convince the workers, none of the officials turned up at the factory yesterday, Thursday, out of fear. It is still uncertain when production will resume. The more complex part of the situation is that along with the demands for minimum wages, annual increment and increased provident funds as well as profit bonus, the workers also submitted a list of officials' names, demanding them to be removed.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Muhammad Halimuzzaman, told Prothom Alo that for many years there has been no problems in the Bangladesh medicine market. But if the factories shut down because of these demands being made by the workers, things will be difficult. The country will face a problem. He said, "The chain of command has broken down in the factories. There is a sort of unruliness in the factories. We do not want any unjustified support. We do not want anything forced upon us. Finding out alternative, we have turned to the government for help."

Speaking about the workers laying siege to the officials, president of the pharmaceutical industry association Abdul Muktadir said, "We expect more cooperation from the government in the incidents like the employees being held hostage in some factories. It should be ensured that no such hostage situation arises again. If there are specific directives from the government in this regard, confidence will grow among the employees in this sector."