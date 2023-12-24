“The country and the people are facing acute uncertainty”

Prothom Alo:

There are no words than can condemn these incidents enough. There were all sorts of things said about the arson that took place in 2013, some even pointing their fingers at the government. In some places the ruling party people were caught this time too. It was an Awami League leader who complained against the member of parliament Pankaj Nath in his area. Actually, politics is used in so many ways by the different people! I feel extremely bad. I saw the train bogeys burning. People died. It is painful. These are my country’s assets. But who is lighting the fire? Secret attacks, killings, none of these are anything good.

There is failure in our bureaucracy, our judiciary, police, education, everywhere. This is not warranted. Many unwarranted incidents are taking place. This is harmful for the state, the country. It will be possible to make up for this later. The rift in the unity is most disturbing. We have suffered so much hardship for this country. I have even hidden in the homes of the extreme poor. It is painful to think of how they suffer.