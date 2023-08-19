'No one was aware about the horrific genocide in Bangladesh'

The filming took place in many place where there was public movement. We only had to take permission from the government for that, otherwise no assistance was taken from the government. But the cooperation we received from the general people of Bangladesh was extraordinary. They rushed forward to talk about the genocide and the liberation struggle. They came to Bhola, Chuknagar and Sherpur. Even the busy people of Dhaka gave time for this documentary. Not only did they give their interviews, but they extended all sorts of assistance and advice regarding various aspects of the 25 years of history and that had a great contribution to the film. Other than that, academics of the US, UK and Argentina, social workers, journalists and even officials of the Nixon administration gave time for this documentary.