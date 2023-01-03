Global politics: Where is it headed?

There has been turmoil in the political history of Great Britain too. They had three prime ministers in a matter of three months. Boris Jonson stepped down with various allegations on his shoulders. Then came along a young woman, but lasted only 45 days. She had to save face by stepping down amidst failure to tackle the economic crisis. And now someone even younger than her has come. It would have been unimaginable for the racially arrogant British to have someone of his descent to be prime minister of the country. He is not of English descent, but of Indian origin, his roots in the country of Gandhi, to whom Winston Churchill referred to as the 'half-naked fakir'. Even his name is totally un-English. Rishi Sunak. He is not Christian, but a Hindu. He had been a minister before, in the very right-wing cabinet of Boris Jonson. But could any English person imagine he would ever be prime minister? But this is reality, or else how has he become prime minister? He certainly isn't unqualified for the office. Had he been unqualified, why would he have been selected? He certainly is qualified. Firstly, he is extremely conservative and though his first name is 'Rishi', he certainly is no 'rishi' (saint), just as many at the helm in India are no yogis despite adopting the name 'Yogi'.

Rishi is an extreme pragmatist and is reportedly extremely wealthy too. No prime minister of Britain in the past has been quite so wealthy. This Rishi is very class conscious and there is no evidence of his being close to anyone of the working class (regardless of colour or creed). He is a puritan to the core, totally conservative. He also went to America for higher studies, so his contemporary relevance cannot be questioned either. Meanwhile the capitalist economy of his country (that is, the United Kingdom) is in such a mess, that someone like him of foreign descent had to be taken on board as a possible saviour. He is only 42 years old, the youngest prime minister. (When you are sinking, who is judging a person's age!) Global capitalism is in such a predicament that it is desperate to survive and is sinking its fangs into human civilisation. There is no space open for any liberal policies anymore. The liberals are in retreat. The woman, who was prime minister for 45 days, had been in the Liberal Party as a university student. She later became a Conservative. Had she not made that switch, she never would have come as far as she did.