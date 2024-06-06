BIMSTEC: Transforming into a successful regional organisation

BIMSTEC also has a well established institutional framework, comprising core and sectoral mechanisms, to forge regional cooperation in the above sectors. These include Meetings at the level of Senior Officials and Ministers as well as numerous Working Groups, Expert Groups and BIMSTEC Centres.

Later this year, at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, the Leaders are expected to adopt the ‘Bangkok Vision 2030’ aimed at achieving a ‘Prosperous, Resilient and Open BIMSTEC by 2030.’ This is the first time that a time-bound Vision will be adopted by the BIMSTEC Leaders, which will guide regional cooperation within the BIMSTEC framework.

Aware that the time has come to transform the BIMSTEC, the Leaders have set up an Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) and mandated it to make recommendations to reform, revitalise and repurpose BIMSTEC. The EPG is expected to submit its Report to the Leaders at their 6th Summit. Its recommendations are expected to herald a new era of regional cooperation within the BIMSTEC.

The BIMSTEC region is home to over 1.8 billion people, approximately 22% of the global population. The combined external trade of the BIMSTEC member States in 2022 amounted to USD 1.95 trillion while their combined GDP was estimated at USD 4.5 trillion. These underline the strategic significance of the Bay of Bengal region and the BIMSTEC as a regional organisation.