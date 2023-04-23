Reform global financial system now or risk societal collapse

Our planet is changing rapidly from melting glaciers to bleached coral reefs. Over the past two decades, more than 7,000 major natural disasters, mostly climate-related, occurred across the world, claiming 1.2 million lives, affecting 4.3 billion people and resulting in $3 trillion in economic losses. This represents a 75 per cent increase in the number of disasters and an 80 per cent increase in economic losses compared to the two decades before them. According to the United Nations, developing countries suffer 99 per cent of climate change related casualties.

The situation is particularly dire in the Commonwealth. Our 56 member countries, of which 33 are small states, are being hit on all sides by the destructive forces of climate change, the lingering consequences of the pandemic and the challenge of rising debt.

Each of these threats is seismic even on its own, but together, they combine to form a lethal cocktail that amplifies existing social, political, and economic inequalities, jeopardising stability, resilience and development prospects. Millions of people’s lives and livelihoods are being affected. But they are fighting. We must too.