Bangladesh, South Asia and Myanmar in Modi's US trip

Other than terrorism, Afghanistan and Pakistan, there was only a little mention of South Asia in para 28 of the joint declaration. It was said that both leaders welcomed the ongoing consultations between the two governments on regional issues including South Asia, the Indo-Pacific and East Asia and looked forward to the governments holding an inaugural Indian Ocean Dialogue in 2023.

Much more words were expended on the Indo-Pacific than South Asia in the joint declaration. As expected, there were clear signs of opposition to China. Given the prevailing adverse relations that the US and India have with China, this came as no surprise.

Similarly, there was only one small paragraph about the Myanmar situation in the joint statement. Both leaders expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. They called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, the establishment of constructive dialogue, and the transition of Myanmar towards and inclusive federal democratic system.

In any consideration, this paragraph is extremely generic and moderate. It has no mention of the Myanmar military junta, or the crimes committed and being committed. The matter completely ignored was the over one million Rohingyas driven out of the country. There could have been at least some mention of the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

Not long ago, our foreign minister was invited to attend the G-20 summit of development ministers held in Varanasi, India. One the sidelines, he held a meeting with the Indian external affairs minister. In Dhaka the strong speculations were that he had made a request that during Modi's visit to the US, a request be made so that the US does not take any harsh measures regarding Bangladesh's elections. It is difficult to say whether he had actually done so. But there had been an opportunity for India to request that a few words be added regarding repatriation of the Rohingyas, since Bangladesh was facing one of its worst crises since independence.