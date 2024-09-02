Why we recommend referral of situation in Bangladesh to ICC prosecutor by the interim govt

We congratulate the interim government on assuming their important roles in taking Bangladesh forward to a peaceful and democratic future and their recent achievements, including Bangladesh’s accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

We write this piece as friends of Bangladesh who have been working for years to seek to protect the rights of individuals in the country during the time of the previous government. We are not affiliated with any political party and solely wish to see a peaceful and democratic Bangladesh, where past human rights violations are addressed efficiently by an international judicial process. We consider such a process to be the bedrock for a lasting democracy in the country and the most effective form of justice afforded to the victims of the violations and their families.

In our opinion, the International Criminal Court in the Hague is the most reliable judicial body for the purpose of investigation and prosecution of the serious crimes committed by the previous government.

There are two main types of crimes committed by the previous government, which could both be referred to the ICC: