Myanmar regime commits genocidal destruction of ethnic populations, democrats and dissidents

Karennis are a national minority whose ancestral region borders with Thailand. Nearly half the population of Karenni people have been internally displaced by Myanmar military’s deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures including places of worship. Saggaing, a Myanmar Buddhist heartland adjacent to the second largest city of Mandalay, has become a site of mass killings and mass destruction as the population joined the fierce armed resistance against the coup troops.

The troops now routinely, and with increasingly frequency, behead civilians in all conflict-affected regions. They then leave severed heads on public display and put on social media to terrorise not only the locals but the entire anti-coup public. In ethnic minority regions such as Karenni and Karen regions next to Thailand the troops typically throw their dismembered victims in village drinking wells – apparently to contaminate the drinking water.

UN report offers a staggering number of Myanmar troops’ intentional destruction of houses –39,000. This number does not include other civilian and religious infrastructures such as clinics, schools, monasteries, churches, mosques, food and rice warehouses and markets. The scale of destruction of residential buildings is comparable to what the Rohingya population experienced in the 2017 wave of genocidal destruction

But we are not hearing the warnings against new waves of genocidal destruction against populations with distinct group identities (that is, democrats and dissidents and their communities, and anti-coup ethnic minorities) by the same perpetrators of genocide against Rohingya population.

One possible explanation is that premier human rights organisations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International know how difficult it is to prove the intent in cases of alleged genocides in the face of judges and lawyers who split legal hair in their readings of the Genocide Convention, [a binding inter-state treaty, not a declaration of principles, with no teeth, such as the (post-Rwanda) Responsibility to Protect or R2P].