Lessons from the “The Intelligent Investor”

The next takeaway is we need to determine what type of investor we are. The book categorizes the types of investors in two ways - the active or enterprising investor and the passive or defensive investor. An active or enterprising investor is going to be an investor that is always researching and analyzing the fundamentals of different stocks or bonds. This type of investment is going to take more time on our part. A passive or defensive investor usually has a long term portfolio that they kind of put on autopilot. A lot of the time they may include different types of funds in the portfolio since that makes it a little bit easier to manage and they don't have to research and analyze those individual stocks.

Investing passively takes less time, but the book does point out that no matter which way we go with, we have to take emotions out of our investing decisions. Knowing that stock prices will fluctuate, even if we are a passive investor, we will still need to be able to get through all of the highs and lows of the market.

The third take away from the book is to invest in order to protect yourself from inflation. Inflation happens when the dollar loses the value of purchasing power. To put this into perspective, if we had $1 in the year 1900, we could have bought 70 lbs of potatoes, but today if we have $1, we would be lucky to find a pack of gum or a piece of candy that costs less than $1. When talking about inflation, Benjamin Graham also talks about this psychological effect that he calls the money illusion. So he gives an example where the inflation rate is going up - meaning the dollar is losing value, but we get a raise; however that raise doesn't actually make up for the rate of inflation, so in the end we are losing money. But we kind of overlook that because of the feelgood effect of getting that initial raise.

Graham basically points out that if we have two dollars, and if we put one in a bank or under the mattress, and if we invested the other, the dollar that we had invested has a lot more potential to grow over time than the dollar that we tucked under our mattress, which would eventually lose its value over time.