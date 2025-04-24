Pathways to a new political order

Between 1991, when democracy was restored in Bangladesh, and 2009, the Awami League and the BNP were each twice elected to office, through free, fair and inclusive elections. Unfortunately, the tenures of either party did not conspicuously serve to promote the practice of democracy and appeared to be more pre-occupied with consolidating power and perpetuating a winner-take-all political culture.

In the backdrop of a bipartisan political system the BNP has emerged as the largest political party in the country. In the absence of the AL from the political arena, in the aftermath of the post-July-August uprising, the prospect of the BNP forming the next government through a free and fair election appears propitious. Public attention is naturally focused on whether they will return as improved practitioners of democracy. In the aftermath of the uprising, remarks made by top BNP leaders on the state, governance and practice of democracy project a renovated image of the party and has been widely appreciated by the public. However, the spectacle of the party’s field-level workers moving to fill the power vacuum created by the exit of the AL from the field and appropriating the vacated opportunities for rent seeking have aroused some concern that old habits die hard. Punitive actions by the BNP leadership against malfeasant party members do not appear to have done enough to discourage such predatory actions. Popular discontent against such misbehaviour suggests that the BNP leadership need to act more decisively to discipline their party cadres if they are to persuade the public of their reformed identity.

In contrast, the forces which came together to overthrow the AL regime represent a fresh presence in politics and have generated their own political dynamic where a younger generation has begun to assert itself. The students have earned respect and legitimacy through their vanguard role in the July-August uprising, particularly among younger people. They have been justifiably concerned that the old political order should not be perpetuated and demand that substantive reforms take place to ensure that a new, more just, and equitable order emerges. They have welcomed the reforms initiated by Prof Yunus but aspire to be more actively engaged in carrying forward the reform process. To do so, a segment of the students have launched a political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP). This is a welcome step.