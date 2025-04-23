Challenges in building a reformed political order

The pathway to the July-August revolution culminated in Sheikh Hasina’s extraordinary response to the mass mobilisation led by the students against her regime. She committed the politically and morally unforgivable act of ordering her law enforcers to gun down protesting students and ordinary citizens, including children. Fortunately, in contrast to the police, RAB, and border guards, the army declined to comply with this order; otherwise, a bloodbath might have ensued.

The refusal of the army to comply with Sheikh Hasina’s order to use its full force to shoot on the people was the game changer which ended in her exit from Gono Bhaban at 45 minutes’ notice on 5 August 2024. This is not the first time that the refusal of the army to fire on protesters has culminated in regime change. It happened during Ershad’s downfall in 1990 when the then Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Nuruddin refused to deploy the army to back his C-in-C. In January 2007, CoAS M U Ahmed ushered in the army-backed caretaker regime of Fakhruddin Ahmed by refusing to deploy the army to protect President Iajuddin Ahmed’s BNP-biased caretaker regime. M U Ahmed had also been handpicked by Khaleda and was a batchmate of her brother, Major Sayeed Eskander.

It would appear that the Bangladesh Army has its own institutional interests which transcend personal loyalties. Historically, it has tended to draw the line when ordered to use force to protect an unpopular regime. I do not know how far this precedent applies in other Third World countries.