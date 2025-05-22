Disorder will pitch the country into crisis

NCP is taking certain measures countering BNP. The BNP is demanding that the Dhaka South City Corporation's mayor be sworn in and also that two of the student advisors in the government step down. On the other hand, NCP claims that three advisors in the interim government are spokespersons of BNP. The party's chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has called for their recommendation to the national consensus commission for a restructure of the election commission to be met, warning that the three advisors must resign.

The move surrounding Ishraque Hossain is not quite a mayor issue. This is basically a stand against the government and NCP. After all, NCP's stand is tallying with the government's decisions. We see BNP and NCP taking up contrary stands. Some quarters cannot accept the demand for the election to be held soon.

NCP convener Nahid Islam had earlier said that the field administration is in BNP's control. They will not join the election in these circumstances. He also said they are considering whether or not to take part in the election unless certain fundamental reforms are carried out. This indicates NCP standing against BNP. Why? NCP wants certain basic reforms of their choice, the constituent assembly and parliamentary polls to take place together, and for the local government elections to be held first. Reforms are being brought to the fore.