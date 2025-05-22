Commentary
Disorder will pitch the country into crisis
If anyone blocks the roads to carry out their movement, it is the citizens who suffer. But then again, this is a way to ensure democracy. But if democracy is not properly established and we fall into a state of disorder, that will pitch the country into crisis.
We do not have much more scope for reforms. Certain fundamental reforms are to be carried out and then the election held. Reforms must be made a part of political agenda. The election must be held in December, no later.
If the army remains on the streets too long, there is all possibility of members of the armed force getting embroiled in irregularities too. They need to go back to the barracks. And now another crisis is emerging over Myanmar. No matter how good the government may be, our economy is not faring well. The government should sit with all concerned about holding the election in December.
Speaking at the Officers' Address at the Dhaka Cantonment yesterday, Wednesday, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman reiterated his stand in favour of holding the election this December. He also spoke about the issue pertaining to the humanitarian corridor to the Rakhine state of Myanmar. He felt that the decision concerning a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine should be taken by an elected government and through legitimate process.
NCP and certain persons who have influence on the party are talking about keeping this government at the helm for five years. The question naturally arises, is NCP being used by those quarters? If that is so, that is alarming for us.
Overall, an initiative to hold the election in December can provide the country relief from the prevailing uncertainty. BNP wants that too and if this is fulfilled, they will agree to a lot of the reforms. National Citizen Party (NCP) has also made an announcement along the lines that they have no problem if the election is held in December. But they have their demands too. If their demands are not met, they will make this an issue for a movement, for politics and will attack BNP about this. That's the way of democracy.
NCP is taking certain measures countering BNP. The BNP is demanding that the Dhaka South City Corporation's mayor be sworn in and also that two of the student advisors in the government step down. On the other hand, NCP claims that three advisors in the interim government are spokespersons of BNP. The party's chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has called for their recommendation to the national consensus commission for a restructure of the election commission to be met, warning that the three advisors must resign.
The move surrounding Ishraque Hossain is not quite a mayor issue. This is basically a stand against the government and NCP. After all, NCP's stand is tallying with the government's decisions. We see BNP and NCP taking up contrary stands. Some quarters cannot accept the demand for the election to be held soon.
NCP convener Nahid Islam had earlier said that the field administration is in BNP's control. They will not join the election in these circumstances. He also said they are considering whether or not to take part in the election unless certain fundamental reforms are carried out. This indicates NCP standing against BNP. Why? NCP wants certain basic reforms of their choice, the constituent assembly and parliamentary polls to take place together, and for the local government elections to be held first. Reforms are being brought to the fore.
NCP is a new party. If the election is held in December, NCP party will be one year old then. If they can push back the election to June next year, they will gain some more time. However, there is doubt is that will be possible.
* Zahid Ur Rahman is a political analyst
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir