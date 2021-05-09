Mum taught us to dream big and make the dreams come true

The void left by her will never be fulfilled and our home does not feel like a home anymore! It is shrouded by fond memories of our time together but instantly turned melancholic by her departure. The beautiful past echoes the lovely times that made it a home and the present instantly reminds me of the harsh reality that she is no longer here with me and it is a bygone era, never to return. All I am left with is the wonderful memories of our time together! As I am writing this, I am again on the verge of tears and the pain that I am feeling was never felt before. I am screaming inside in pain and despair, with a ballistic cocktail of emotions that is about to explode! Angry at her for leaving us so abruptly, which I think is very rude even after promising me at the ICU of her hospital that she will return home. Part of me has gone numb, as if I am drowning in morphine or a local anesthesia left me paralysed. My entire world has flipped over and my perception of life has totally changed, everything feels so temporary! She was taken from me so suddenly and I am here all alone!

Mum always dreamt big and installed this habit amongst us, all her children and dear ones. Not just to dream big but also to work and strive hard to make such dreams come true. She always provided us selflessly with opportunities that she herself was deprived of; one of them was education abroad. I have spent significant years of my life abroad engaging in self-development, thanks to my mother and father. We were continents apart yet I never felt far off from her. We were connected through work, studies and research, her promotional work internationally or in some other way. Technological innovations made communication easier and we would convey our feelings from faraway lands with ease.