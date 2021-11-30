Myanmar regime’s legitimacy crisis deepens

“In planning the overthrow of the civilian government, coup organisers surely planned contingencies to counter international pressures, condemnations, sanctions etc. But things do not seem to be going quite by the military dictatorial era play book.” This was the concluding remark in my article ‘Walking with a few friends’ (Prothom Alo English online, 29 October 2021).

Besides diplomatic setbacks in the early days of the coup, the military regime suffered a couple more massive diplomatic blows in a row after it was left out of the ASEAN Summit held on 26-28 October 2021. China also banned the Myanmar general from attending the ASEAN Summit it hosted on 22 November 2021.

The United Kingdom decided not to allow Myanmar’s military minister to attend the G-7 and ASEAN foreign ministers in-person meeting due to be held in December 2021 in London, but only a non-political representation via video. The United Nations General Assembly, in consensus with China and Russia for the first time adopted a resolution on Rohingyas, “The Situation of Human Rights of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar”. The resolution, although not binding on Myanmar, is a testimony of the international community’s concern to end the ethnic crisis.