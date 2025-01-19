We want to know the government's economic plan

There are easy and difficult paths to increasing revenue. The easy path is to raise import duties or value-added tax (VAT). The difficult path is income tax collection. The interim government chose the easy path. However, the question arises: why did the government need to raise VAT and supplementary duties on more than a hundred products halfway through the fiscal year? Why did the government opt for the easy path? Were there alternatives?

Before answering these two questions, let’s recall some key events in Bangladesh’s economic history. For instance, on 16 April 1975, the then Awami League government declared the 100-taka note obsolete. A month later, on 17 May, the exchange rate of the taka against the British pound was drastically changed. The value of one pound, which was Tk 18.16, was increased to Tk 30, a devaluation of 58 per cent.

In 1975, Ziaur Rahman came to power, and as the acting economic adviser to the finance ministry, he increased the prices of fertilizer in the budget of 1976-77 fiscal year as part of reducing subsidies in agriculture, and also imposed tax in the agriculture.

In the 2005-06 fiscal year, the then finance minister M Saifur Rahman made significant changes to the tax structure just over a month and a half after the budget was passed. He reduced the import duty on 3,352 products by 1.5 to 2 per cent. Such changes without the budget were a rare incident.