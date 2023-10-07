Can’t a BCL boy have a BNP father?

From the bottom of our hearts, we wish Imon full recovery and good health. At the same time we wish good health for Bangladesh politics. To what level has politics descended that a son will attempt to commit suicide because he saw a picture of his father in the BNP road march! Imon joined Chhatra League at his own behest. Imon’s father Mohammad Zahir Uddin is also in BNP politics at his own will.

Perhaps Imon’s main concern is not his father’s involvement in BNP politics. This concern was sparked off by the picture sent to him over Facebook Messenger. His father apprehends that someone may have added a comment to the picture. Whoever sent this picture to Imon was reminding him that even though he was in Chhatra League, his father was a BNP man. Imon is the organising secretary of the local Chhatra League. He must have ambitions to scale up to higher positions in the future. This picture may hinder such ambitions. His friends in the organisation may tease him about this. Is that what drove Imon to attempt suicide?

There are many families in this country with members involved in the politics of different parties. There are brothers and sisters, uncles and nephews, so many different relations of important leaders in the two major political parties who are in different political camps. But they haven’t broken off family ties or social bonding. In fact, the offspring of one party’s leader often weds that of a different party’s leader, serving to strengthen ties.

It is an alarming message that emanates from the suicide attempt of Imon in Rangunia, Chattogram. It is as if a father cannot be in BNP if the son is in Awami League, or the son cannot be in BNP if the father is in Awami League. They can try to persuade each other to join their respective parties, but they can’t exert force. During Pakistan times, the offspring of many Muslim League and Awami League leaders were with Chhatra Union. Some were even active in the banned Communist Party. There weren’t any problems over that. At that time, most of the journalists who worked in Tofazzel Hossain Manik Miah’s newspaper Ittefaq were left leaning. He called them ‘Lal Miah’ (’red men’), but never questioned their politics. He never even forced them to write against their beliefs.