Cyber Security Act: Will those imprisoned under the repealed law remain behind bars?

By abolishing the Digital Security Act (DSA), Awami League has proven the point that this was a repressive and oppressive law.

Anyone could be imprisoned if a case was filed against them under this law. Not everyone can put up a fight through legal process. For example, free speech writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in prison, facing charges under this law.

Nobody knows where Shafiqul Islam Kajal, another victim of this law, had been for the few months before he landed in jail. Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra has been in the jail for over a year after being arrested in this law, despite being entitled to bail as a female, a student and suffering from health problems.

As soon as the Cyber Security Act was passed in parliament on Wednesday, the Digital Security Act, which faced myriads of criticism at home and abroad, was abolished. But this offers no good tidings for those who are already arrested or face cases under the act.