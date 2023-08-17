Cambodia’s politics and our election

A week of two after this statement of his, Jubo League submitted a memorandum to the election commission, calling for BNP to be banned. The organisation said that they had submitted similar letters to the home ministry, foreign ministry and law ministry, calling for BNP’s registration to be cancelled and its politics to be banned. Explaining the reason for this demand, Jubo League’s general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan told the media that BNP wants to usher in a rule of terror. They want to create violence to convey a message to foreign powers that Bangladesh is a failed state.

BNP apparently hasn’t taken the matter very seriously. Even in the media, the issue is being viewed as purely political and so there has not been much debate or discussion on it. However, if one takes into consideration a number of other occurrences and statements from those in power, then these incidents can indeed be seen as omens or warning signs.

The first thing that draws attention is the government’s announcement of its inflexible stand to hold the elections under Sheikh Hasina and, accordingly, one-sidedly accelerating its election campaign. The government officials and employees, business federations and all those whose interests are linked with the continuity of the government, are being assured that no matter who joins the election or not, or whatever the foreigners may say, there is no need to bother. The election will be held as per schedule in keeping with the constitution and there will be no change in power.

To the apparent eye, the government’s objective may seem to be ensuring that the election is inclusive. And there is a feeling among some that if a few renegades of BNP like Ukil Abdus Sattar take part in the election, then their objective may even be successful to an extent.

The election commission under Kazi Habibul Awal is also playing quite a supportive role. Two new parties that have suddenly sprouted up out of nowhere – Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) -- have been given registration by the commission. Media probes have revealed that these parties have not fulfilled the conditions of registration, but the commission is not bothered. BNM is now trying all out to draw Ukil Sattar into its fold, according to news reports.