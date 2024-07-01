Small men in big posts

One day he spoke about the Greek astronomer Claudius Ptolemy and the Muslim astronomer Ibnul Hisham. In this manner we would discuss the Greek and Arab philosophers, the political and social scientists.

It was from the former chief justice Mustafa Kamal that I learnt that it was the Muslims who first introduced modern hospitals. By changing the direction and pace of my walking, I got to learn so much from him. To my misfortunate, not long after that he fell ill and stopped coming to the park. And I was deprived to gaining more knowledge from this walking encyclopaedia.

One morning on a holiday we went to the Hare Road residence of Justice Muhammad Habibur Rahman (later chief justice) to consult him on whether or not to file a career-related case. He came down the stairs of his duplex government residence simply clad in a white punjabi and lungi. He refrained from discussing the issue to avoid being influenced in any way regarding the case in future. However, when he heard we had just come from watching a play at Bailey Road, he launched into the heritage of Bengal's theatre and we chatted for around an hour over hot tea and dal puri. I learnt from him that the traditional drama of Bengal was a basically a balanced blend of dance, song, story, acting and plot. There used to be a stage at the centre surrounded by the audience. I also got to learn so much about different forms of our theatre -- jatra, Ramlila, natpala, kalikach, Bishharir pala, jari gaan, kichcha gaan, bicchhedi gaan, gambhira, shongjatra, kabi gaan, bichar gaan and putul naach.

There was a time when people would bow before judges of the Supreme Court in reverence and respect. Now we hear of groupings in the judiciary. Has anyone ever heard of Justice Mustafa Kamal or Muhammad Habibur Rahman being involved in any political party!