Govt's zero tolerance: How to delve deeper into corruption

Kaka (uncle), how much taka did you get for your building and land during the land acquisition for the Bhairab Bridge being built over the Bhairab River in Dighalia upazila of Khulna, I asked during a recent visit to the home of Hasan Molla (not real name) in the bridge area. ? He replied, "I have to spend Tk 100,000 to get Tk 1100,000." When asked why he had to spend the money, the ill-fated Hasan said, "You don't know, although the bridge is crossing over my land and building, they were not including my land and building. So I had to spend the money to get the compensation."

If we look closely and take the matter into consideration, some questions will naturally arise as to who was not including his land and building, who took the money. We don't know whether it was a section of local middlemen along with officials at the administration who dipped into the pocket of Hasan.