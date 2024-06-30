Opinion
Govt's zero tolerance: How to delve deeper into corruption
Kaka (uncle), how much taka did you get for your building and land during the land acquisition for the Bhairab Bridge being built over the Bhairab River in Dighalia upazila of Khulna, I asked during a recent visit to the home of Hasan Molla (not real name) in the bridge area. ? He replied, "I have to spend Tk 100,000 to get Tk 1100,000." When asked why he had to spend the money, the ill-fated Hasan said, "You don't know, although the bridge is crossing over my land and building, they were not including my land and building. So I had to spend the money to get the compensation."
If we look closely and take the matter into consideration, some questions will naturally arise as to who was not including his land and building, who took the money. We don't know whether it was a section of local middlemen along with officials at the administration who dipped into the pocket of Hasan.
An investigation might reveal the truth. But one thing must be taken into consideration. The administration must know how many new structures were constructed in the bridge area to get compensation after the decision had been taken to build the bridge. While talking to Liton (not real name) in the bridge area, he said he had land in the bridge area and someone gave him Tk 7 million to construct a building to collect compensation. "I constructed a building on my land and got a compensation of Tk 30 million. After receiving the money, I gave Tk 15 million to the man who gave me Tk 7 million," Liton added. This may be the tip of the iceberg of the Tk 6.17 billion project which started in June 2021.
There are reasons to think that such corrupt practices are taking place in every project. This has been going on for a long time. But the issue of corruption came to the limelight after the revelation of the mind-boggling corruption of former army chief Aziz Ahmed, ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, NBR official Matiur Rahman and others. Against this backdrop, the government is talking about zero-tolerance against corruption. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament on Saturday said, "We have launched drives against corruption. Whoever he or she is will not be spared."
There is doubt as to how the words of the prime minister will be implemented as the corruption has penetrated into such a level that it would be difficult to root it out. It is an open secret that every department and every organ of the state are more or less corrupt.
According to a report of the Daily Star published on 29 June 2024, both the BNP and Awami League-led governments carried out amendments to the rules, lightening penalties for corruption. By an amendment to the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (1985), in 2018, the authorities included 'reprimand' as a penalty for corruption that has been proven through investigations. Before this amendment, the punishment was either "compulsory retirement", "removal from service" or "dismissal from service". Unless these rules are changed again and stringent punishment is included, the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption will remain in words not in practice.
Although corruption is not a new phenomenon, its dimension has changed. Once there was hatred against corruption. While teaching a student who was the son of a customs inspector, the son's mother once told me they didn't feel good that her husband took bribes. While talking with a senior advocate about the corruption of land acquisition for the Bhairab Bridge, he said huge corruption takes place in land acquisition for bridges or other projects. Corruption has now become a common phenomenon.
So the government's move to eliminate corruption would not be so easy. The government has to identify the root causes of corruption and to take multiple steps to rein it in. A social movement involving people from all walks of life can be launched to create mass awareness against corruption. Rewards for honest officials and punishment of dishonest officials can be introduced. Accountability and efficiency have to be ensured in every sphere of the government. Currently many things are being said against corruption, but people expect something to be done, not mere words.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]