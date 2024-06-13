Benazir's past tirades against corruption...

The Jugantor report said that the renewed passport's expiry date had been 13 October 2015. Before it expired, he renewed his passport as a private sector service holder.

While the director general of RAB, Benazir Ahmed once again renewed his passport as a private sector service holder in 2016. The passport office at the time, however, did object. They sent a letter to the RAB headquarters too. In reply, the additional director general (administration) Abdul Jalil Mandal sent a letter requesting that Benazir's passport be issued immediately. Within 24 hours Benazir was given his passport. Passport office staff went to his home to take his photograph and collect his fingerprints for the purpose.

When asked whether it was a violation of the regulations for Benazir Ahmed to get a passport as a private service holder, expert on public service rules Firoz Miah said that this is concealing information which is a misdemeanour according to public service rules and a criminal offence. Cases can be filed against both the person to whom the passport is issued and also those who issued the passport. There is also scope for cases and departmental action against those still in service.

The Jugantor reporter said that the passport office did not send any rejoinder to the report published in the newspaper. So it may be taken that there are no discrepancies in the report.