How did Benazir and family leave the county unseen?

There is nothing in the ACC law about imposing a ban on foreign travel of persons under investigation. On 20 December 2020 ACC has issued a letter to the immigration police superintendent (airport), asking them to take measures so that a certain Ataur Rahman could not leave the country. ACC had said that investigations were underway about Ataur Rahman's wealth beyond known means of income.

Ataur placed a writ in the High Court, challenging the legitimacy of the letter. The High Court passed its ruling on 16 March 2021, saying that until any specific law or regulation is enacted, permission must be taken from the concerned court to prevent anyone under investigation from going abroad. The court further said, this is high time for a relevant law or regulation to be enacted to prevent anyone from leaving the country.

ACC submitted a leave to appeal against the High Court ruling. On 27 September 2021 the Appellate Division settled the appeal along with an observation. After the full ruling was passed, the ACC lawyer Khurshed Alam Khan said that the court has observed that the court must be informed within three days of imposing any restriction on anyone from leaving the country.

Till now ACC has not appealed to the court to restrict Benazir from leaving the country. ACC Khurshid Alam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said it is not possible to prevent Benazir from going abroad if there is not proof that his wealth has been amassed through illegal means. ACC still does not know if his wealth has been illegally earned.

At various times ACC officials have said that they do not know where Abdul Hye is. Neither ACC nor the law enforcement agencies have clarified whether he is in the country or not. There wasn't any visible effort either to arrest Abdul Hye.

The Awami League government in 2009 appointed Sheikh Abdul Hye, a regional level Jatiya Party leader, as chairman of BASIC Bank. In face of allegations of irregularities and corruption, in mid-2014 he resigned. Later ACC investigations revealed that Abdul Hye had misappropriated Tk 22.65 billion (Tk 2265 crore) from BASIC Bank and siphoned it out of the country.

These incidents of fund misappropriation were taking place in knowledge of the government. The finance minister at the time, Abul Mal Abdul Muhit, speaking in and outside of the parliament, compared the BASIC Bank money misappropriation with downright robbery. Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in 2009 said, it is the failure of ACC that Abdul Hye has not be arrested after such a huge scam.

Innumerable reports were published in the media about Abdul Hye's irregularities and corruption. Instead of taking action against him, certain agencies placed pressure on the media to refrain from publishing reports about his misdeeds.

In September 2015 ACC filed 56 cases against 156 persons regarding the BASIC Bank scam. But Abdul Hye was not among the accused. It was only after eight years, in June 2023, that Abdul Hye was accused in the chargesheets of 58 cases. ACC did not arrest Abdul Hye all those years and failed to restrain him from leaving the country too.