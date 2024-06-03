Benazir threatened people into selling land in Gazipur too

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members purchased lands from people, mostly from the Hindu and the Christian communities, in Gazipur.

Benazir Ahmed and his family also own about 600 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, which they mostly took from the members of Hindu and Christian communities. The court, however, ordered the 621 bighas of lands belonging to them to be seized.

Besides, the Anti-Corruption Commission found Benazir owns a four-storey house in the capital’s Bhatara and his wife Zeeshan Mirza owns a seven-storey house in Sector 11 of the capital’s Uttara. ACC sources said Benazir sold the Bhatara house recently.

Locals from Kaiganj upazila of Gazipur said Benazir, his wife and children own land in Betutek village of the upazila. Benazir bought these plots of land at a very low price after intimidating them.