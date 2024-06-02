Benazir purchases land on Saint Martin's Island too

Former inspector general of police (IGP) purchased 1.75 acres of land in the ecologically critical area (ECA) Saint Martin’s Island 10 years ago and also bought another 72 decimals of land in the names of his wife and three daughters on Inani beach adjacent to the Marine Drive in Cox’s Bazar. He was the commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the time.

To date, no structure has been erected on this land, and the land on Saint Martin’s Island remains cordoned off with a fence of barbed wire and concrete pillars.

Visiting the land which is on the south side of the island, piles of stones were seen on the lower parts of barbed wire fences in several spots and there is a large entrance facing the road. There was a signboard displaying the name of Benazir Ahmed next to the gate several months ago. The signboard is no longer there, local 9 ward member Nazir Ahmed said. He told Prothom Alo that the people of the island know that the former IGP owns this piece of land, which is why nobody crosses it.