St Martin’s: Even law enforcers don't bother about DoE clearance

DoE sources said construction of establishments is categorized as changing the class of land. This is why the construction of establishments in the Saint Martin’s Island is illegal. In the island, there are more than 230 hotels, resorts, cottages and restaurants, either one-storey or multi-storey. At least 130 of these establishments were constructed in the last two years and construction of more than 30 resorts and cottages are in progress. The DOE said no clearance was issued for building even a single tourism establishment. The government organisations constructed their buildings on the island without taking clearance from the DoE.

The district administration has built an establishment named ‘Island Management and Information Center, Saint Martin’s’. This is actually a bungalow. The houses inside the bungalow are built of wood and of thatched roof. But the toilets attached with each room are built with brick, sand and cement. The bungalow has 10 rooms.

Locals said the bungalow, with all amenities of a resort, is located on the east end of the island in last December. Previously there was shed of the district administration in the place. Bangladesh Tourism Board and Teknaf upazila administration funded the construction of the bungalow.