Saint Martin’s bright lights usher in darkness

Seeing the extravagant lighting in the darkness of the night, you might mistake it for a wedding event. But, it’s a hotel actually. The three-storey building has been decorated with such bright and elaborate lighting just to attract tourists. The hotel named Atlantic Resort is located on the west beach of the coral island Saint Martin's in the Bay of Bengal.

Colourful lights are lit like this from dusk till dawn in the illegally constructed resorts and cottages, built on the beach of the island. With these bright lights on the isolated beach, the hustle and bustle never ends. Bar-B-Q, sea fish, all sorts of food are found on the beach till the dead of the night.

Since the beach is lit up, tourists move around on vehicles like easy bikes, motorcycles and cycles. This destroys the biodiversity of the island including red crabs, snails and seashells.

The beach is littered with trash and garbage. Plastic and polythene is thrown into the sea and is clogged in the underwater coral layer. Sea turtles can’t lay eggs on the seashore because of the crowds.