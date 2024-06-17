A disease called Benaziz

It's chronic, it's infectious, and as in the case of any other dangerous disease, prevention is better than cure. Once the contagion spreads its tenacious tentacles, it is often beyond cure. It squeezes the lifeblood out of all ethics, integrity, honesty or any such values and principles. This is the deadly disease, Benaziz.

Given the avalanche of news reports on the almost "iconic" corruption and crime of Benazir and Aziz, it seems only befitting to dub this contagion with the moniker "Benaziz", like the name-mergers of Hollywood couples -- Bennifer, Brangalina, TomKat and so on.

We are gasping at the amount of wealth and property that the former police chief Benazir Ahmed has amassed. We are shocked at how low the former army chief Aziz Ahmed has stooped to aid and abet his criminal brothers. But are we really all that shocked? Don't we all firmly believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg, that there are innumerable Benazirs and Aziz-es all around us, minting money, making mansions, mixing and mingling with multimillionaires around the globe?