What kind of parliament we got

The total number of voters in the 12th national polls held on 7 January was 119,616,633. There were some 42,024 polling centres across the country. Some 28 registered political parties of the country took part in the polls while the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and 15 other registered parties boycotted it, demanding elections under a non-partisan government.

A total of 1,963 candidates contested the polls. The ruling Awami League compromised 32 seats for its allies – Jatiya Party (JaPa), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jashod), Workers Party and Jatiya Party (JP).

The Awami League allowed its leaders to contest the polls independently ignoring the section 47 (tha) of the party constitution, which reads if anybody contests the polls going against the party nominated candidates, then he or she will be directly expelled from the party.

According to the Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), a total of 317 independent candidates took part in the polls. It was mainly those who appeared as the rival for the AL-nominated candidates. Despite being the members of the ruling party or its allies, many of the defeated candidates made allegations of vote rigging.