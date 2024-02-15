Pakistan’s election is not comparable with that of Bangladesh

Awami League’s general secretary on 28 January this year informed us that India had stood staunchly by our side regarding the national election. We must admit that this was essential because certain opposition parties had joined hands with certain foreign powers to disrupt the election. India hadn’t been overtly vocal before the polls. They tried to imply that the election was an internal matter of Bangladesh, but they did not forget to point to the issue of regional stability.

After the 28 January meeting between Obaidul Quader and the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma, it was ascertained that not only did India have an active role in Bangladesh’s elections, but that this was ‘essential’ too. According to the newspaper Desh Rupantar, Obaidul Quader had said that regional political and various bilateral issues had been discussed at the meeting. The minister had also said that there was much similarity between our politics and that of India. Our common goal was to tackle terrorism and militancy, and to uphold politics of development.