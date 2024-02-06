Personalist regimes: Reverse wave in global democracy

How does a personalist autocrat rule a country? Accordingly to Alexander Baturo and Jakob Tolstrup, these leaders do not always rely on one particular institution. And even if there is any such institution, they share a patron-client relationship and rely on informal politics in their governance.

In discussing the political trends in Russian politics, Ekaterina Schulmann highlighted the relationship between the institution and the leader. She said, in order to ensure power remains in the hands of one leader, or of the leader's close associates, in a personalist regime, the institutions are rendered dysfunctional and destroyed.

Kendall-Taylor and her associates say that in a personalist regime, an individual sidesteps all institutions, rules and regulations. They say that in personalist dictatorships, the top leader remains outside the control of all other players and runs the country. Even the leader's political party (if it exists) or the security forces cannot exert their control. As a result, the leader's whims and wishes are reflected in policymaking.

Policies of a personalist autocrat

There is a strong consensus among political scientists that among all systems of government, the worst policies are formulated in autocratic regimes. These policies are not restricted to domestic politics or governance alone, but also are prioritised in foreign policy. There is a propensity among personalist autocrats to follow most dangerous and aggressive foreign policy.

In 2017, in a booklet published by the Brookings Institute, Torrey Taussig identified four factors behind the aggressive foreign policies of personalist dictators.

Firstly, the inherent characteristics of personalist rulers are ambitious, cut-throat and divisive.

Secondly, personalist leaders perceive lower costs of fighting and view force as more effective than other tools of statecraft.

Thirdly, personalist leaders do not fear defeat because of the lack of strong institutions that can hold them accountable.

Fourthly, subordinates to personalist leaders are typically unwilling to challenge a leader’s personal biases, leading to profound “groupthink”.

Other experts also contend that personalist autocracy, as in the case of other autocrats, want to invest in nuclear weapons and want to participate less in international relations of cooperation. Such rulers build up a crony system based on personal networks that go against national interests and shield the beneficiaries from all sorts of accountability.

Foreign policy is formulated on the consideration of who will act as a shield if any adverse circumstances emerge from outside.