18 top BNP leaders including Fakhrul-Khasru in jail for 3-12 months
A total of 11 cases have been filed against BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in connection with clashes and violence on 28 October and later.
The BNP leader has been granted bail in 10 cases.
Eighteen top leaders including party standing committee member Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shamsuzzaman Dudu, BNP chairperson's adviser Aman Ullah Aman, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, organising secretary Mojibur Rahman and Emran Saleh Prince, media cell coordinator Jahir Uddin Sawpan and publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee are in jail.
Of them, 11 leaders were arrested after 28 October. The rest of the leaders are in jail for six months or one year.
The parliamentary election was held on 7 January. Afterwards, at least two central BNP leaders and grassroots and district level leaders have secured bail from the higher and lower courts.
Among the leaders on bail are BNP vice chairman Mohammad Shajahan, trade affairs secretary Salah Uddin Ahmed and his son Tanvir Ahmed, and Jubo Dal general secretary Abdul Monaem, their lawyers have said.
BNP top leaders have got bail in some cases. They are not released as they have not secured bail in the all cases.
While in charge as BNP vice chairman, a case was filed against Shahjahan Omar on charges of sabotage after 28 October. He was in jail. After being released on bail on 29 November, he joined Awami League on the following day. He got a nomination and participated in the election. He has been elected an MP
Sources at the court and BNP lawyers said Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition has been rejected at the lower and the higher court in the case filed with Ramna police station on charges of attack on the residence of chief justice.
Amir Khasru, who was arrested on 2 November, was also not granted bail in the same case. He got bail in nine other cases.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mirza Fakhrul and Amir Khasru's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin said over 10 people have secured bail in the case filed over the attack on the residence of chief justice.
However, the bail of Mirza Fakhrul and Amir Khasru has been rejected.
He said petitions will be filed again at the Dhaka's metropolitan sessions judge court seeking their bail.
A total of 11 cases have been filed against Mirza Abbas in connection with clashes and violence on 28 October and later. He got bail in six cases from the CMM court on Monday. He could not secure bail in five cases including the killing of a police member and attack on the residence of chief justice. He was arrested on 31 October.
Altaf Hossain Chowdhury was arrested on 5 November. He was accused in four cases filed with Ramna police station on charges of incidents on 28 October. He has not secured bail in any of the cases. He was sentenced 21 months in jail in an old case on 28 December.
Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal was arrested on 2 November. He was accused in six cases filed over clashes in Naya Paltan. He was not granted bail in any of the cases. He was sentenced to three years in an old case on 31 December.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer of Altaf Hossain and Moazzem Hossain Alal, Taherul Islam, said a fresh petition will be filed. Appeal has also been made seeking cancellation of the verdict of the jail term.
Shamsuzzaman Dudu was arrested on 5 November. Ten cases have been filed against him after 28 October. He was not granted bail in any of the cases. Mojibur Rahman Sarwar was arrested on 2 November. He has been in jail since then. Seven fresh cases have been filed against Zahir Uddin. He got bail in two cases from the CMM court on Monday.
After 28 October, ten cases have been filed against Dhaka city Uttar BNP member secretary and national football team former captain Aminul Haque. He was arrested on 2 November. He was not granted bail in any of the cases. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee was arrested on 10 October. Two cases were filed against them. He was not granted bail in any of the cases.
A number of leaders including Mirza Fakhrul, who have been arrested in political cases, have been in jail over three months. They are sick. He hoped BNP leaders will be released on bail in all cases in the interest of justice
BNP chairperson's adviser Ataur Rahman Dhali, Habibur Rahman Habib, executive member Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Dhaka city south BNP member secretary Rafiqul Alam, Jubo Dal former president Saiful Alam (Nirob) and Dhaka city (North) Jubo Dal convener SM Jahangir are in jail.
Of them, Saiful Alam has been in jail after he was arrested on March 4. He has been sentenced in seven old cases. Sheikh Rabiul Alam has been in jail for over one year.
BNP leader Amanullah Aman has been in jail since surrendering to the court on 10 September 2023.
Aman, who was sentenced to 13 years in a corruption case, is not granted bail.
Leaders become fugitives after being sentenced
Many leaders of BNP and its associate bodies have been sentenced. They are fugitives. They include joint secretary general Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali, Jubo Dal former president Sultan Salauddin and former general secretary Khandaker Enamul Haque, current organising secretary Ishak Sarker, Chhatra Dal former president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan, Rajib Ahsan, former general secretary Habibur Rashid and Akramul Hasan.
About bail and sentence, BNP law affairs secretary Kaisar Kamal, speaking to Prothom Alo, said a number of leaders including Mirza Fakhrul, who have been arrested in political cases, have been in jail over three months. They are sick.
He hoped BNP leaders will be released on bail in all cases in the interest of justice.
While in charge as BNP vice chairman, a case was filed against Shahjahan Omar on charges of sabotage after 28 October. He was in jail. After being released on bail on 29 November, he joined Awami League on the following day. He got a nomination and participated in the election. He has been elected member of parliament.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam