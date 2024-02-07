18 top BNP leaders including Fakhrul-Khasru in jail for 3-12 months

A total of 11 cases have been filed against BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in connection with clashes and violence on 28 October and later.

The BNP leader has been granted bail in 10 cases.

Eighteen top leaders including party standing committee member Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shamsuzzaman Dudu, BNP chairperson's adviser Aman Ullah Aman, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, organising secretary Mojibur Rahman and Emran Saleh Prince, media cell coordinator Jahir Uddin Sawpan and publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee are in jail.

Of them, 11 leaders were arrested after 28 October. The rest of the leaders are in jail for six months or one year.

The parliamentary election was held on 7 January. Afterwards, at least two central BNP leaders and grassroots and district level leaders have secured bail from the higher and lower courts.