Mirza Fakhrul refused bail in case on attacking Chief Justice's residence
The court has rejected the bail please of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the case pertaining to an attack on the Chief Justice's residence. The ruling was issued today, Thursday, by the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM)'s court.
Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the today the court had rejected the bail petition of the BNP secretary general in the case filed at Ramna police station in the incident of the attack on the Chief Justice's residence.
His lawyers have repeatedly told the court that according to the Criminal Code, any elderly and unwell person is entitled to bail.
The lawyer said, 11 cases had been filed against the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul centering the grand rally organised by the party on 28 October last year. He has been granted bail in 10 cases so far. The lawyer said, at least 15 persons accused in the case of attacking the Chief Justice's house, had receive bail.
Mirza Fakhrul's latest bail was granted on 17 January in a case filed with the Paltan police station. Earlier, on 10 January, he was granted bail by the CMM court in nine cases.
Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October and has been in jail since then. His lawyers have repeatedly told the court that according to the Criminal Code, any elderly and unwell person is entitled to bail.