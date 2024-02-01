Mirza Fakhrul refused bail in case on attacking Chief Justice's residence

The lawyer said, 11 cases had been filed against the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul centering the grand rally organised by the party on 28 October last year. He has been granted bail in 10 cases so far. The lawyer said, at least 15 persons accused in the case of attacking the Chief Justice's house, had receive bail.

Mirza Fakhrul's latest bail was granted on 17 January in a case filed with the Paltan police station. Earlier, on 10 January, he was granted bail by the CMM court in nine cases.

Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October and has been in jail since then. His lawyers have repeatedly told the court that according to the Criminal Code, any elderly and unwell person is entitled to bail.